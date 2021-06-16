Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

