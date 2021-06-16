GameStop Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

GME stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of -2.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

