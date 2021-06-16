Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.32 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

