Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 141,378 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $1,184,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $348,667.20.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70.
- On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $819,312.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.
- On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.
NYSE GTX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $611.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.25.
Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
