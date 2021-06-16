Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 141,378 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $1,184,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $348,667.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70.

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

NYSE GTX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $611.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

