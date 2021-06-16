Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 872 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IT opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,239.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.