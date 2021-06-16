Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.43. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,623 shares traded.

Specifically, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $377,699.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $606,759.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

