General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Reduced by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

GD traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $190.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,855. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

