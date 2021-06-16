Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.38

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of $861.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

