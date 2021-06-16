Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 323,175 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $947,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. 40,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

