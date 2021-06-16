Geode Capital Management LLC Has $819.30 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $819,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

