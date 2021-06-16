Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Mondelez International worth $1,289,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 92,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,610. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.