Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 114,825 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Newmont worth $759,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,483. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

