Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 923.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

