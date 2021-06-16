Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

