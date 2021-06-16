Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.98

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $839.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

