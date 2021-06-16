Glenview Trust Co Buys 603 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.03.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,629. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

