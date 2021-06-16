Glenview Trust Co Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

