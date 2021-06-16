Glenview Trust Co Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 139,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

