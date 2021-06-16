Glenview Trust Co Has $5 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.19. 10,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

