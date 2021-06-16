Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. 264,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

