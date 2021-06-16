Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $404.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

