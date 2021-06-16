Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPM traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.27. 1,757,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392,780. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

