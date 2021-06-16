Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 1,044,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,693,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

