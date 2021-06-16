Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 178 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.26. 40,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,179. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

