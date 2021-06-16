Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,653. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

