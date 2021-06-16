Gold Poker Achieves Market Cap of $14,272.52 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $14,272.52 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00145324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00180723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.98 or 0.00953928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.50 or 0.99583854 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

