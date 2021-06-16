GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in GoPro by 266.3% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 70.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $11,836,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 100,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,014. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

