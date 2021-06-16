Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Trading Down 0.2%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 4,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

