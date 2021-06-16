GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in GrafTech International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 199,678 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $15,046,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

