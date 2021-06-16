Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,341 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.83% of HealthStream worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $841.52 million, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

