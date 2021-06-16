Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.97. 18,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $182.75 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,121.62 and a beta of 0.68.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

