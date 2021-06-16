Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $21.66 Million Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 2.13% of DMC Global worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

BOOM stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. 6,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

