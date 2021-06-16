Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,913 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $756.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.