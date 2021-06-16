Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $155,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $178.01 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

