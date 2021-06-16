Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $77.88 Million in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 507,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,875,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.49.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

