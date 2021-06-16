Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $46.77 Million Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,767,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Cantel Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMD remained flat at $$80.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

