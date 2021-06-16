Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 631,299 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 631,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. 541,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,381. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,111 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

