Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.89. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.73, with a volume of 92,119 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -19.20.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.1100246 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

