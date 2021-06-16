Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
NYSE GDOT opened at $48.64 on Monday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,864.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48.
In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.