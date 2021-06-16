Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE GDOT opened at $48.64 on Monday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,864.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

