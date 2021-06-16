Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,194 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 65,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,409. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

