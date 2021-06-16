Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 2,006 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 962,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,070. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61.

