Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $79.58.

