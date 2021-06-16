Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,126. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

