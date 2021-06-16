Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

