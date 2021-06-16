Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

