Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,577 ($33.67). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,554 ($33.37), with a volume of 255,625 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -197.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,422.52.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Insiders sold 100,345 shares of company stock valued at $214,732,648 over the last three months.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

