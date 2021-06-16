Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Reaches $8.66 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $64,221.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

