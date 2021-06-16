Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Reaches $8.66 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $64,221.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.
About Grid+
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Grid+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
