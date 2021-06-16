Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 4%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 4,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,043,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Get Groupon alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.