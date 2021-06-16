GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PHOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,046. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

