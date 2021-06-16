Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,924. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,677 shares of company stock worth $1,089,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.